Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Trimmed by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,326 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,548 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 20,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of F stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,744,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,299,988. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

