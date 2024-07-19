Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $27.95. Approximately 442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Formidable Fortress ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79.

Formidable Fortress ETF Company Profile

The Formidable Fortress ETF (KONG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by actively selecting a narrow basket of large- and mid-cap stocks from around the world. KONG was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

