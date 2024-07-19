Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $5.04

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $4.85. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 364,752 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

