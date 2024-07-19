Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,097 Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of ALGT traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,085. The firm has a market cap of $857.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.27.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

