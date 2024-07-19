Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,775 shares of company stock worth $1,641,734 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 147,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.