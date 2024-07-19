Foundry Partners LLC Invests $225,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 61.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,452,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,271,000 after acquiring an additional 107,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENTG traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,810. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

