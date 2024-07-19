Foundry Partners LLC Sells 205 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after buying an additional 2,286,119 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $168,519,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,813,089,000 after buying an additional 1,644,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.49. 798,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,693. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,278.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.