Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Shares Down 0.7%

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.17 and last traded at $32.26. Approximately 21,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 26,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $58.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

