Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Stock Up 1.5 %

GMAB stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.