Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMAB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,355 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,912,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after buying an additional 175,292 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,569,000 after acquiring an additional 85,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

