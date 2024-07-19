Genuine Parts Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

NYSE:GPC opened at $140.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.24. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $168.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Genuine Parts by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

