German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.82

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.82 and last traded at $39.79, with a volume of 17486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group increased their price target on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 50,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth $6,828,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 186.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

