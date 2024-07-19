Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

GBCI stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $42.63. 133,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

