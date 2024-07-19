Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $141.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered Glaukos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $126.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $217,265.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,746,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $217,265.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,746,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,444 shares of company stock worth $2,411,171 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.