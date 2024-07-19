Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Shares Down 6.9%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 2,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Italian wafers, Italian filled croissants, French madeleines, wafer pralines, shelf stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

