Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Global X Uranium ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. 3,303,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,039. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $33.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

