Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GMED. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.30.

GMED stock opened at $71.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 112.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $73.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,300 shares of company stock worth $5,459,813 in the last three months. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $3,593,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 375,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,684,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

