Golden Minerals Company (TSE:AUM) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share

Golden Minerals Company (TSE:AUM – Free Report) (NASDAQ:AUMN) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golden Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year.

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUM – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:AUMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of C$0.46 and a 52-week high of C$0.91.

Golden Minerals Company is a mining company. The Company owns the Velardena and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants (the Velardena Properties) in the State of Durango, Mexico, the El Quevar advanced exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina, and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

