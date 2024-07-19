Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lessened its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 3.5% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $23,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,931,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,753 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.