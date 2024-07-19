Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Up 3.6%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.56 and last traded at $64.06. 185,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 294,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $104,000.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

