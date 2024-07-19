Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 696 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DELL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,925,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,057,473. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

