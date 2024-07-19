Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.27.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $544.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $524.78 and a 200-day moving average of $522.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

