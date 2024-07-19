Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Boosts Holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned 1.42% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,168,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $775,000.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.01. 10,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,982. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 12-month low of $100.20 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.91.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

