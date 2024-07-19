Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 3,379 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,968 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of COP traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $114.35. 7,558,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598,933. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

