Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,113 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 1,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $838.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,377. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $530.56 and a 12 month high of $896.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $837.20 and its 200 day moving average is $759.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $905.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

