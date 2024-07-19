Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $691,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 38.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Zega Financial LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 35.1% during the first quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.89. 3,220,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.