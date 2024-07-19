Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.6% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 222,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.47.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.58. The stock had a trading volume of 47,327,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,171,797. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.84. The company has a market capitalization of $245.00 billion, a PE ratio of 222.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

