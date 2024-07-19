Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $2.06 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,571,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after acquiring an additional 590,314 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,594,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,410,000 after acquiring an additional 195,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after acquiring an additional 186,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,063.60. 451,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,553. The company has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $720.00 and a 1 year high of $1,106.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,025.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $971.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,063.82.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

