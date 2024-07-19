Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.00. 2,409,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,791. The company has a market cap of $406.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

