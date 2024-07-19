Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. 5,592,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,979,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

