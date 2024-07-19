Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Update

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 8,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Grifols Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $8.12 on Friday. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at $26,137,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Grifols by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 93,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 40,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

