Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at CIBC

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.50 million for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 38.72% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 1.9313682 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.
