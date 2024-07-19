H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.87

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.87 and last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 541935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

Several analysts recently commented on HTHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

H World Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in H World Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 716.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

