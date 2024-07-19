Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.
Halliburton Stock Performance
Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.13.
Halliburton Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.
