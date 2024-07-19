Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,036,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 2,784,972 shares.The stock last traded at $12.72 and had previously closed at $12.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,638,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 285,955 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,624,000 after buying an additional 135,102 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $8,944,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2,854.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 580,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 561,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

