Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,500 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 425,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of HWKN opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $108.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,668.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,120.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 36.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

