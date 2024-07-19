HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 1,057 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 198,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 120,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after acquiring an additional 48,257 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,854 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 252.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 38,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFC. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,695.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. 98,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,259. The firm has a market cap of $868.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

