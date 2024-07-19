HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 327 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,819,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,001. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $116.81.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

