HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,269 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,504 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,271 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,028 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DKS traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.11. The stock had a trading volume of 754,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $234.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

