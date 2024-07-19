HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,060 Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ashland by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 67,556 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ashland by 696.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

ASH traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.94. The stock had a trading volume of 142,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,354. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 42.97%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

