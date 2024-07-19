HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BX traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,301,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day moving average is $124.34. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.