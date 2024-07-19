HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,758 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,644,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI traded down $4.85 on Friday, hitting $479.84. 1,094,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,699. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $444.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.71. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $491.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.55.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

