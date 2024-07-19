HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 963 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,517,000 after buying an additional 1,330,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $140,473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,888,000 after buying an additional 127,739 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $47,980,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,497,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,371,000 after buying an additional 310,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.63. 3,385,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744,343. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

