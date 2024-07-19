HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,707,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 432.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 318,664 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 831.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after buying an additional 214,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $17,956,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $161.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

