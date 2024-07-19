HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $212,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $33.12. 6,417,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,931,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

