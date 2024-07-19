HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, EQ LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.99. The stock had a trading volume of 37,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $78.54 and a one year high of $105.60.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.