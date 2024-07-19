HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $246.97. 1,373,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,653. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.31. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

