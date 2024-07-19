HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 152,818 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Paychex by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 466,890 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Down 1.3 %

PAYX stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.68. 1,822,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,640. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.57.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,199.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,869 shares of company stock worth $15,870,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

