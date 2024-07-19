HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $125.04.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

