HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of ITT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of ITT by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 681,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 288,671 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ITT by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

ITT traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.10. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $144.03. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

